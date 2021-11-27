Zacks: Analysts Expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will report $101.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for InterDigital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.60 million and the lowest is $101.18 million. InterDigital reported sales of $90.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year sales of $414.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $414.78 million to $415.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $410.64 million, with estimates ranging from $410.48 million to $410.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover InterDigital.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in InterDigital by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $246,453,000 after purchasing an additional 434,788 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in InterDigital by 53.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,175,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,740,000 after purchasing an additional 411,068 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in InterDigital by 241.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 226,670 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in InterDigital by 482.9% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 205,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 169,889 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in InterDigital by 105.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,604,000 after purchasing an additional 145,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06. InterDigital has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $85.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.26%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterDigital (IDCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.