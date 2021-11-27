Zacks: Analysts Expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $444.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will announce $444.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $444.70 million to $444.80 million. Outfront Media posted sales of $335.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OUT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.73 and a beta of 1.79. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is -97.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

