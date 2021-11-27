Zacks: Analysts Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.65. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

USPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 119,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth about $287,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $88.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $87.75 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.70 and a 200 day moving average of $112.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.14%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

