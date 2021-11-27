Zacks: Analysts Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.65. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

USPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 119,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth about $287,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $88.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $87.75 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.70 and a 200 day moving average of $112.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.14%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.