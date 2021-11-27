Zacks: Analysts Expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.97 Billion

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will report $28.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.77 billion and the lowest is $28.16 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $16.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year sales of $107.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.24 billion to $107.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $115.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.01 billion to $118.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

VLO stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Valero Energy has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of -62.39, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.