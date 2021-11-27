Zacks: Analysts Expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.97 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will report $28.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.77 billion and the lowest is $28.16 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $16.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year sales of $107.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.24 billion to $107.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $115.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.01 billion to $118.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Valero Energy.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

VLO stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Valero Energy has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of -62.39, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.