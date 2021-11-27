Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will announce sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Align Technology reported sales of $834.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $634.22 on Friday. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $468.14 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $656.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $647.54.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

