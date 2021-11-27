Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will post sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.41 billion. Brunswick reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $5.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brunswick.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share.

BC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.93.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $99.74 on Friday. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.