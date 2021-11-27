Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, Director Arsani William acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSGN traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. 77,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,792. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95. Design Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

