Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Gitlab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.47). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Gitlab will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($1.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gitlab.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Gitlab stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.99. 418,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,608. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

