Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Brokerages predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will report $2.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.35 billion. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $2.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $8.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $253.58 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $163.16 and a 1 year high of $261.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.99. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.28%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $942,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 90,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

