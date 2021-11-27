Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,500,000 after buying an additional 65,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,439,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,996,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after buying an additional 1,251,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,437,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,914,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the period.

NYSE:PBH opened at $56.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

