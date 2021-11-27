Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $340.70 Million

Brokerages expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to announce sales of $340.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $342.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $338.40 million. South State reported sales of $363.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.
On average, analysts expect that South State will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for South State.
South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. South State’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.
Shares of South State stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average is $78.21. South State has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $93.26.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.
In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in South State by 21.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in South State by 353.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in South State by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in South State by 538.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 68,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in South State by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.
South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.
