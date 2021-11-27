Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.19). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tyra Biosciences.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33).

TYRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $127,289,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $111,228,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $29,814,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $22,844,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $12,231,000. 51.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYRA stock traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,661. Tyra Biosciences has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $31.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.21.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyra Biosciences (TYRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.