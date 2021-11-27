Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.19). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tyra Biosciences.
Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33).
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $127,289,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $111,228,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $29,814,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $22,844,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $12,231,000. 51.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TYRA stock traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,661. Tyra Biosciences has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $31.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.21.
Tyra Biosciences Company Profile
Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.
