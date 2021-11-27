Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $369.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report $369.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $368.45 million and the highest is $372.00 million. Zendesk posted sales of $283.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.57.

Zendesk stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Zendesk has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $166.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.14 and a 200 day moving average of $126.28.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $370,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.85, for a total transaction of $273,046.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,857.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,778,898 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Zendesk by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,991,000 after buying an additional 40,927 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,984,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,844,000 after purchasing an additional 505,630 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Zendesk by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

