Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will report sales of $3.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $11.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $11.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.05 billion to $12.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canadian National Railway.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI opened at $126.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4977 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.