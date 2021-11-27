Zacks: Brokerages Expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Computer Programs and Systems reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $36,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,582.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,818 shares of company stock worth $756,673. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 10.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 151.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 13.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 579.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 40,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $29.99 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average is $33.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.29 million, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.