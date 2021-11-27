Zacks: Brokerages Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $677.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to announce sales of $677.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $707.30 million and the lowest is $649.50 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $257.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LBRT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $109,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $27,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,137,700 shares of company stock valued at $117,546,769. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 715,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 366,599 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 363.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 48,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

