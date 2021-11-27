Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.35 Million

Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will report sales of $320.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $320.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $321.30 million. Monolithic Power Systems posted sales of $233.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $535.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 120.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $301.51 and a 12-month high of $580.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,803,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $1,076,623.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $25,797,014 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,105,000 after buying an additional 900,527 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $247,393,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 409,555 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,564,000 after purchasing an additional 409,414 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $164,038,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

