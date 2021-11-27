Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will post $193.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.28 million and the lowest is $191.90 million. Trupanion reported sales of $142.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $697.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $696.50 million to $699.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $890.84 million, with estimates ranging from $862.80 million to $915.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRUP. Bank of America downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $346,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $31,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,637 over the last 90 days. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Trupanion by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Trupanion by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $126.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.17. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $140.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -158.49 and a beta of 1.98.

Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

