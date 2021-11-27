Zacks: Brokerages Expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) to post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. uCloudlink Group reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover uCloudlink Group.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 63.39%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in uCloudlink Group stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UCL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,165. The company has a market cap of $79.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.56. uCloudlink Group has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uCloudlink Group (UCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.