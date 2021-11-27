Zacks: Brokerages Expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will post $2.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.28 billion and the lowest is $2.36 billion. Westlake Chemical posted sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $11.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.63 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $13.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WLK. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.69.

Shares of WLK opened at $99.17 on Friday. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $74.42 and a 52-week high of $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 10.37%.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $627,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,356 shares of company stock valued at $932,178. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after buying an additional 331,277 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Earnings History and Estimates for Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

