Zebi Token Market Cap Achieves $996,200.39 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 27th. In the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $996,200.39 and approximately $8,690.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00064755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00078407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00103942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.31 or 0.07480040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,055.78 or 0.99900107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,097,745,998 coins and its circulating supply is 841,783,048 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Coin Trading

