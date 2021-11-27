Zenswap Network Token Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $29,772.01 and $14.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00044807 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008661 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.27 or 0.00233425 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00088685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

ZNT is a coin. Zenswap Network Token's total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token's official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenswap Network Token's official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenswap Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

