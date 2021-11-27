ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Hits $0.0327 on Major Exchanges

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $969,769.82 and $774.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0327 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.73 or 0.00204924 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00035539 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.31 or 0.00780046 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00015116 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00072879 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

