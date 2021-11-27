ZeroSwap (ZEE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.88 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000828 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $28.88 million and $1.19 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00044431 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00233225 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00087892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

