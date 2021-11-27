Zeusshield Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $38,261.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $320,209.60 and $38,261.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00044808 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.11 or 0.00233150 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00088484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

