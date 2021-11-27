Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stake Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Zillow Group by 2,204.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.74.

Shares of ZG opened at $55.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.30 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average is $99.18.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.