ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Hits Market Cap of $54.16 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 27.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $54.16 million and $7,277.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00064482 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00077148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00105412 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.17 or 0.07410504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54,344.42 or 0.99285649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

