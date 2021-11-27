ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.91

Shares of ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.91 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 121 ($1.58). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 125.50 ($1.64), with a volume of 47,681 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 125.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.72, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of £109.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.18.

ZOO Digital Group Company Profile (LON:ZOO)

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localization and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers subtitling, dubbing, scripting, subtitling for commercials, and closed captioning services, as well as localization of artwork and metadata, and editing of compliance; digital packaging and asset management services; and distributes TV and movie contents.

