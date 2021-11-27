ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $342,701.13 and approximately $4.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.18 or 0.00416164 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 70,467,439,912 coins and its circulating supply is 16,806,887,077 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

