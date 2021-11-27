Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZURVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,288. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $45.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.12.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.