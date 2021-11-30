$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Calix reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

In related news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $58,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,929 shares of company stock valued at $14,715,265 over the last three months. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Calix by 70.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Calix in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 261.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 22.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CALX traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.96. 738,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,621. Calix has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.35.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

