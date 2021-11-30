$1.32 EPS Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to announce earnings per share of $1.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

ZION has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,382 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,270,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,652,000 after purchasing an additional 35,213 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth $905,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZION traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.08. 1,676,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.06. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $68.25. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 26th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

