124,647 Shares in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 124,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 936.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter.

BATS HSRT opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.98.

