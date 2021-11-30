1irstcoin Reaches Market Cap of $31.19 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $31.19 million and approximately $45,687.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 0% against the dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001388 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000549 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000491 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00099910 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,435,250 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.