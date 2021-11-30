AIOZ Network (AIOZ) Achieves Market Cap of $170.84 Million

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001480 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. AIOZ Network has a market capitalization of $170.84 million and $3.89 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AIOZ Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00045087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.12 or 0.00239985 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007983 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00088929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AIOZ Network Profile

AIOZ Network is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 201,964,002 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

AIOZ Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIOZ Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AIOZ Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AIOZ Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AIOZ Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.