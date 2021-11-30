Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.96 million. Allbirds updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

BIRD stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,740,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,598. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $32.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIRD. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.91.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

