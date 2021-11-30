Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ambarella updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.52. 1,516,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,907. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $76.69 and a 12 month high of $207.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.49. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -133.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.58.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $97,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ambarella stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.90% of Ambarella worth $73,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

