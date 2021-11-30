American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.70. American Campus Communities posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Campus Communities.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

ACC opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,446.15%.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACC. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 152.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 39.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.