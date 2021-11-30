American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 3.4% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $220.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $180.32 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

