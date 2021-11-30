American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Buys 8,930 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP owned 0.28% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1,054.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

DWX stock opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.