American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Cuts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,075 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,516,000. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 60,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 85,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $21.29.

