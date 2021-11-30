American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 2.7% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FPE. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $20.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54.

