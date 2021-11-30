American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. iShares GNMA Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP owned about 0.89% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNMA. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 156,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 24,035 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 930,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,539,000 after acquiring an additional 24,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.92. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $51.05.

