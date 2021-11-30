American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 982 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,737,000 after buying an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,458,000 after purchasing an additional 124,563 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after acquiring an additional 41,141 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 762,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,174,000 after buying an additional 34,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 565,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,686 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $256.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $198.89 and a 1 year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.