Ampleforth Governance Token Price Tops $14.35 on Major Exchanges (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $136.35 million and approximately $13.15 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be bought for about $14.35 or 0.00025187 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00066584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00072018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00095634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,662.92 or 0.08183419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,276.28 or 1.00519769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00022013 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 9,500,363 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

