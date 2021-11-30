Analysts Expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Koppers posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.97 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of KOP traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.20. 140,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,201. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32. The company has a market cap of $644.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.02. Koppers has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Koppers by 70.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Koppers by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its position in Koppers by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 65,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Koppers by 1,556.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 171,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Koppers by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.