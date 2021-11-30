Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 30th (APA, BIVI, COUP, DCGO, FENC, FURY, HASI, MRO, MTTR, UNFI)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 30th:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $32.00 to $33.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $50.00 to $27.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $310.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $16.00 to $22.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $19.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $2.40 to $2.20. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $82.00 to $83.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $30.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $59.00 to $62.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $135.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $140.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

