Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

ANNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Annexon in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of Annexon stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.43. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annexon will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $165,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $70,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $559,210. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Annexon by 14.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 36,548 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 70.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 484.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the second quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 10.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,597,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,960,000 after purchasing an additional 150,368 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

