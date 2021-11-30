AntiMatter (MATTER) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AntiMatter has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. AntiMatter has a market cap of $20.14 million and approximately $333,497.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00045021 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.00236713 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00089014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,301,191 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

