Arweave (AR) Price Reaches $60.55 on Top Exchanges

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $60.55 or 0.00106133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $2.02 billion and approximately $65.75 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00014925 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004690 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

